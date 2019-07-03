Watch: Mumbai Police officer rescues dog from drowning, wins Twitter

As Mumbai continues to drown in rain, it’s not just the people who are taking the hit, animals are too. The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity.

Heavy rainfall has led to a flood-like situation in many parts of the megacity, causing inconvenience for local residents. As rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of the state, Mumbai police have been on a watch ever since the incessant rains started.

The state police recently uploaded a video of a policeman saving a pooch from drowning, on their twitter handle.

In the video, a dog is swimming its way to a police official, standing on an elevated area. As the pup reaches the spot, the policeman pulls him out of the water.

“Man’s best friend, found its best friend in PC Prakash Pawar too. #FriendsIndeed,” the post read.

Man’s best friend, found its best friend in PC Prakash Pawar too. #FriendsIndeed pic.twitter.com/hCsrDwlfZ5 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 3, 2019

People appreciated the cop’s gesture and showered comments on the post. Check out what they tweeted:

Such a lovely gesture❤️❤️God bless both of them❤️❤️ — Mitra Joshi (@mitrajo) July 3, 2019

Salute to Mumbai Police for putting their lives to risk during such situations 👏🏻👏🏻 — Dhaval mehta (@Dym21101993) July 3, 2019

You guys are terrific. God bless — Sunita Lobo (@lobo_sunita) July 3, 2019

Mumbai recorded the second highest rainfall in the last 45 years causing accidents and throwing traffic out of gear. The city received 550 mm of rainfall over a period of two days, the average of the entire month of June has been exceeded in just last 48 hours.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 19:46 IST