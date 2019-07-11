Watch: Truck accidentally spills cash on highway, passersby rush to grab it

Money doesn’t grow on trees but in the case of an Atlanta highway, it sort of did fall from the sky. An armoured truck carrying cash accidentally had its door spring open causing money to spill out over the highway. What happened next isn’t quite unexpected. Videos circulating online show people pulling over to collect the cash lying on the road.

A post about the bizarre incident, which occurred on Tuesday night, has been shared by Dunwoody Police Department on Facebook.

“Heads up Dunwoody, it’s cloudy with a chance of cash...” they’ve posted on the social networking site. According to the post, officers received calls about the flying money and were told that over 15 vehicles had stopped and several people were rushing to collect the cash.

“The armored car crew said the side door came open while they were driving and money spilled out onto 285,” says the post. By the time officers arrived on the scene, people had already collected most of the money.

In their post, Dunwoody Police Department urged people to return the cash they had picked up. “While we certainly understand the temptation, it’s still theft and the money should be returned,” says the post.

The Dunwoody Police Department later told CNN that the truck company estimated the cash at $175,000.

Meanwhile, videos circulating on social media show the frenzy caused by the spilled cash.

Oh y’all thought I was lyin?

Yes, there was money flying all over I-285!!! #atlanta pic.twitter.com/aAL6e8huGa — Kites & Flights... (@Caramelbelle) 10 July 2019

Dunwoody Police Department eventually shared another post detailing how several people were returning the cash they had picked up. “We understand it was a bizarre occurrence, but do the right thing and return the money,” the post added.

What would you do if you found cash lying around on the road?

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 13:16 IST