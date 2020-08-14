e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Wayward emu wandering around New Jersey City rescued

Wayward emu wandering around New Jersey City rescued

The emu was placed in a large animal cart and was taken to a shelter, where officials arranged for the emu to be examined by a veterinarian.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 14, 2020 08:41 IST
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Paterson
A woman spotted the bird in a residential neighborhood (representational image).
A woman spotted the bird in a residential neighborhood (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

A wayward emu was taken to an animal shelter after it was captured while running through the streets of a northern New Jersey city.

A woman spotted the long-legged bird on Tuesday morning in a residential neighbourhood near Paterson’s border with Totowa.

Animal control officers managed to snare the emu, which is about 4 feet (1.2 meters) tall.

The emu was placed in a large animal cart and was taken to a shelter, where officials arranged for the emu to be examined by a veterinarian.

Officials were not sure whether the bird had escaped from a farm or was just running out in the wild.

Chief Animal Control Officer John DeCando told NJ.com the emu appeared healthy. He could not determine its age or sex, “but I can tell you it needs a bath,” DeCando said.

tags
top news
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
Bipartisan resolution introduced in US senate China on aggression against India
Bipartisan resolution introduced in US senate China on aggression against India
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Daily Covid-19 tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
Daily Covid-19 tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
NGT approves penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution
NGT approves penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution
‘They were so confident’:Inzy narrates how Pak overcame odds to beat India
‘They were so confident’:Inzy narrates how Pak overcame odds to beat India
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In