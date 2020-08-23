‘We all need positive strokes’: Army veteran pets his horse, tweets video

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 16:50 IST

If you’re looking for a feel-good clip, this video by Lieutenant General Satish Dua (retd) is just what you need. Shared on Twitter, the clip shows him petting a horse affectionately.

The 10-second-long clip opens to a shot of Dua sitting on top of his horse named Govinda. As the clip progresses, he continues petting the horse with a smile on his face.

“We all need positive strokes. In the Army, this is the drill to pat a horse,” Dua describes in the caption shared along with the video.

In the Army, this is the drill to pat a horse 🐎 pic.twitter.com/WANLk8otPe — Lt Gen Satish Dua🇮🇳 (@TheSatishDua) August 23, 2020

Posted on August 23, the clip has garnered over 24,200 views. Here’s how Twitter reacted:

One Twitter user shared his experience with horses:

During school times I used to do horse riding and our trainer would always ensured that we patted the horse before getting on and after the ride. He would also insist on getting some jaggery from home to give it to the horses. — Shamendra Bhadauria 🇮🇳 (@ShamendraSingh) August 23, 2020

To which, Dua replied with:

Yes, they love it.

It's like giving chocolate as incentive.

I also carry gur for Govinda, and give a piece after raising the height of jump everytime — Lt Gen Satish Dua🇮🇳 (@TheSatishDua) August 23, 2020

Here’s how others reacted:

Most animals like patting or head massage.. — Jai Vignyan (@JaiVignyan) August 23, 2020

A symbol of how love and appreciation are essential in making bonds. — Shreyansh (@RattraShreyansh) August 23, 2020

We all need this possitive strokes in our life — Sacred heart 💓 (@shinyparida) August 23, 2020

What are your thoughts on this share?