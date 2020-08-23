e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘We all need positive strokes’: Army veteran pets his horse, tweets video

‘We all need positive strokes’: Army veteran pets his horse, tweets video

As the clip progresses, Lieutenant General Satish Dua (retd) continues petting the horse with a smile on his face.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 23, 2020 16:50 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows Lt. Gen Satish Dua petting a horse affectionately.
The clip shows Lt. Gen Satish Dua petting a horse affectionately.(Twitter@TheSatishDua)
         

If you’re looking for a feel-good clip, this video by Lieutenant General Satish Dua (retd) is just what you need. Shared on Twitter, the clip shows him petting a horse affectionately.

The 10-second-long clip opens to a shot of Dua sitting on top of his horse named Govinda. As the clip progresses, he continues petting the horse with a smile on his face.

“We all need positive strokes. In the Army, this is the drill to pat a horse,” Dua describes in the caption shared along with the video.

Posted on August 23, the clip has garnered over 24,200 views. Here’s how Twitter reacted:

One Twitter user shared his experience with horses:

To which, Dua replied with:

Here’s how others reacted:

What are your thoughts on this share?

