e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘What a cute dolphin,’ joke netizens about this video of a crocodile swimming next to a boat

‘What a cute dolphin,’ joke netizens about this video of a crocodile swimming next to a boat

The video has sparked a flood of reactions, many especially mentioning the way the crocodile was swimming.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 10, 2020 19:55 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The crocodile swimming next to the boat.
The crocodile swimming next to the boat. (Facebook/@Back2BasicsAdventures)
         

A man in Queensland captured a rare sight on camera, and the footage is collecting a ton of reactions from netizens. Recorded by Robert Dunn, the clip shows his close encounter with a crocodile swimming at a close distance from his boat.

The video has been shared on the Back 2 Basics-Adventures Facebook page. Just 13-seconds-long, the video shows the crocodile swimming so fast, it seems as if it was racing against the boat.

“I was fortunate he didn’t have a go at the tinny, I thought he tried to have a little crack there at one stage,” Robert Dunn told 9News. “I’ve seen him before, he’s a resident in the area, he’s not the biggest one,” he added.

The video, since being shared, has sparked a flood of reactions, many especially mentioning the way the crocodile was swimming. Watch the video to see the crocodile in action:

Posted on September 8, the video has collected over 12,000 comments and more than 7,600 reactions.

“What a cute inland river dolphin!” joked an individual. “Didn’t know dolphins swam in rivers,” added another. “Boat, go faster! No way would I be in that river! I have to admit they are amazing creatures!” shared a third. “This is scary dude... I would not want to be in a little boat with this thing next to me” wrote a fourth.

What do you think about the incident?

tags
top news
‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
AstraZeneca still aiming for Covid-19 Vaccine by year-end, CEO says
AstraZeneca still aiming for Covid-19 Vaccine by year-end, CEO says
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
On India’s stage, the theatre of the absurd, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
On India’s stage, the theatre of the absurd, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Indian Railways: 80 new trains from Sept 12, tickets available from today
Indian Railways: 80 new trains from Sept 12, tickets available from today
Pawan Kalyan, BJP leaders on hunger strike over temple attacks in Andhra
Pawan Kalyan, BJP leaders on hunger strike over temple attacks in Andhra
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In