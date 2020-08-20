e-paper
Home / It's Viral / What feels illegal but isn't? Tweets answering this question are both hilarious and relatable

What feels illegal but isn’t? Tweets answering this question are both hilarious and relatable

“Walking out of store without buying anything,” shared a Twitter user.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 20, 2020 18:38 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
What would you share?
What would you share?
         

If you spend enough time on Twitter, chances are you’ve seen one or more tweets asking a question about things that may feel illegal but aren’t. If you haven’t, it may be worth your time to check out some of the answers people have wholeheartedly shared for this question.

For example, have you ever felt guilty asking your parents for some more money after spending your monthly pocket money within a week? Or maybe not answered a call because that scene from a show you were watching was just too good to pause? Or may be unintentionally read someone else’s message when it flashed on their phone?

Well, such answers have been shared by tweeple for this question.

“What feels illegal but isn’t?” is the text that people post while sharing an answer that they can relate to. This has been around for a while but some of these answers may seem too relatable or funny not to see.

We’ve complied some of best tweets on this topic. Take a look:

Ooh… money matters always seem uncomfortable

But the adrenaline rush?!

What if the boss finds out? Am I cheating? Just some of the questions that pop in the mind

And it’s only worse when a salesperson politely thanks you on your way out

“Mummy ko nahi hain pata… so mummy se na kehna” the song that plays in your head

When you end up eating the last bowl of kheer and of course someone asks for it the next morning

Well, these are some of the answers shared by people on Twitter. How would you answer this question?

