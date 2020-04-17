‘When Virat Kohli could…’ KTR replies to Twitter user missing his barber

it-s-viral

With the lockdown extended, several people are turning to Twitter to share their queries. One such concern was put up to Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao. A Twitter user asked the minister if barber shops would be open post April 20. KTR’s reply to the question has won over Twitter, making many laugh out loud. His answer has special mention of golden couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Shared some 13 hours ago, the Twitter user posted his “sincere query” asking if barber shops or salons would be open after April 20. “My wife is eager to try her hand on haircut and if that happens I have a strong feeling I’ll need to stay home even after the lockdown is lifted!” he wrote.

Within no time, KTR replied to the tweet with an epic answer:

Hey, when Virat Kohli could let his wife style his hair, why don’t you 😀 https://t.co/lSnS5WKZ6F — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 16, 2020

In case you don’t remember, Anushka Sharma posted a video showing her styling Virat Kohli’s hair amid the lockdown.

KTR’s reply has since gone viral collecting over 10,000 likes and more than 900 retweets since last evening. Several people have posted their reactions and further questions in the tweet’s comments section.

“What an answer sir ji,” writes a Twitter user. “Hats off to your sense of humour and fun replies,” comments another. “Yah, my wife has done a great hair cut with trimmer. She has done an excellent job no barber can do that cut,” comments a third. “Sir, what about singles then,” asked a fourth not unlike many others.

