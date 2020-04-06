e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Where's the pug? This virtual hide and seek game has a smiling doggo as the prize but only if you can find it

Where’s the pug? This virtual hide and seek game has a smiling doggo as the prize but only if you can find it

How long does it take you to find the pug?

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 06, 2020 16:37 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
There’s a pug - and a rather happy one at that - hiding in plain sight in this picture. Can you find it?
There’s a pug - and a rather happy one at that - hiding in plain sight in this picture. Can you find it?(Twitter/@yesworryya)
         

A good puzzle or brainteaser can really keep you hooked on to it until you complete it or find a solution to it. But when the prize is picture of happy pupper, it’s like a cherry on the cake. That’s what this little ‘can you spot’ puzzle is all about. There’s a pug - and a rather happy one at that - hiding in plain sight in this picture. All you need to do is find it as quickly as possible.

This image was shared by Twitter user ashqueen. “When you have found the pug just retweet ok,” she posted while sharing the picture. So tweeple did just that. Because who doesn’t want to look at a pug? They’re so darn cute.

So we’ll just leave you to it then. Tell us how long it takes you to find the pug.

It’s not that hard, now is it? Well looking at the 1.8 lakh plus retweets it seems many were able to find it. Over 2.3 lakh tweeple also liked the picture and we’re sure many of these were for the pug prize in this puzzle. Lots of comments have also poured on this tweet.

It took some no time to find the squishy cutie. “FOUND IT! That’s the content we need right now,” wrote a Twitter user and we quite agree.

Some went on a roller coaster of emotions. “20 seconds in: ‘this better not be some ‘the pug was in our hearts all along’ bulls##t, I NEED to see a little scronchy face right now... oh hello!”

For some it was pleasant surprise. “I read ‘pig’ and was very confused when I found a pug,” said a Twitter a user. “Not even a joke, I just found him and yelled ‘oh my God’ out loud, startling my wife and dog,” commented another.

Here’s what a few others found:

In case you’ve still not spotted the pug, here it is:

We sure love us such puzzles. What about you? Did you find the pug? Did it help you feel happier?

