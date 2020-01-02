e-paper
Which Disney character are you? This Instagram filter can tell

Dogs and cats are ‘trying’ this filter too.

Jan 02, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An Instagram user trying out which Disney character are you filter.
An Instagram user trying out which Disney character are you filter. (Instagram/hoyan111)
         

Which Disney character are you? Whether you have wondered about this question or not, Instagram has now dished out an answer for you – in the form of a filter. Expectedly, it has also created quite a stir online, not just in the photo-sharing platform but on Twitter too.

To use this filter one needs to use their phone’s selfie mode and face the camera straight. Within seconds the shuffling begins and the user is presented with a random Disney character. It’s not just the prince and princesses but the villains too who are a part of this filter.

The filter has taken social media by storm with several people sharing videos using it – in both Instagram and Twitter.

Not just humans, dogs and cats are not far behind in ‘trying’ to find out which character of Disney they resemble.

The filter is created by Instagram user Arno Partissimo and you can access it from his profile @arnopartissimo too, reports CNN.

Last year, it was Snapchat’s spider filter which captured people’s attention. Equal parts scary and fascination, it’s all about an effect showing a big life-like tarantula crawling on the user’s face.

