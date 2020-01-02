Which Disney character are you? This Instagram filter can tell

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 16:16 IST

Which Disney character are you? Whether you have wondered about this question or not, Instagram has now dished out an answer for you – in the form of a filter. Expectedly, it has also created quite a stir online, not just in the photo-sharing platform but on Twitter too.

To use this filter one needs to use their phone’s selfie mode and face the camera straight. Within seconds the shuffling begins and the user is presented with a random Disney character. It’s not just the prince and princesses but the villains too who are a part of this filter.

The filter has taken social media by storm with several people sharing videos using it – in both Instagram and Twitter.

I tried this #whichdisneycharacterareyou and I honestly didn’t know what to expect I- 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/znHXUzkoYQ — Idontknowwhothismanis (@AfricanaDK) January 2, 2020

Not just humans, dogs and cats are not far behind in ‘trying’ to find out which character of Disney they resemble.

The filter is created by Instagram user Arno Partissimo and you can access it from his profile @arnopartissimo too, reports CNN.

Last year, it was Snapchat’s spider filter which captured people’s attention. Equal parts scary and fascination, it’s all about an effect showing a big life-like tarantula crawling on the user’s face.