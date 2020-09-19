‘Who do you think of when you hear the word detective?’ asks Netflix India. Responses are diverse

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 18:51 IST

Are you a fan of ‘whodunit’ stories? Are you someone who grew up watching Sherlock Holmes or someone who still avidly reads Agatha Christie’s books? If you answered ‘yes’ to any or all of the questions above, then this post by Netflix India may be right up your alley.

“Who’s the first detective you think of when you hear the word, ‘Detective’?” read the tweet shared by Netflix India from its official Twitter account. Since being shared, just a few hours ago, the post has already accumulated over nearly 2,500 likes and almost 2,000 responses.

Check out the post which is creating quite a buzz on the micro-blogging application:

Who's the first detective you think of when you hear the word, "Detective"? — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 19, 2020

Who did you think of as soon as you heard the word “detective”? Check out some of the responses from the Twitter thread to see if your favourite detective is a fan favourite too.

Here is how tweeple responded to Netflix India’s inquiry. One person said, “Sherlock”. Another individual wrote, “Detective Conan”.

“Hercule Poirot,” read one comment under the post. Somebody else proclaimed, “Amy Santiago and Jake Peralta,” and shared the hashtag #Brooklyn99.

A Twitter user stated, “Bestfriends”. Indeed, possibly no one can find out all the essential information about one’s current crush, partner, or even an ex-lover as well as their best friends.

“Detective Pikachu,” read one comment under the thread. “Byomkesh Bakshi,” stated somebody else, while another individual declared, “Karamchand”.

Here are some more responses from the thread:

the dark Knight pic.twitter.com/pwmUKRMNOH — Sawan Kumar Pandey (@7krpt) September 19, 2020

What are your thoughts on this share?

