e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Why did Kokilaben get angry? PIB answers with an advisory post

Why did Kokilaben get angry? PIB answers with an advisory post

“#RasodeMeinKaunTha,” the post shared on official Twitter account of PIB in Maharashtra started with this hashtag.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 03, 2020 09:13 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet has now prompted people to share various posts.
The tweet has now prompted people to share various posts. (@PIBMumbai)
         

“Kokilaben,” “Rashi,” “Gopi Bahu,” and “Rashode” have turned into buzzwords on the Internet for the past few days. If you are aware of them, then you are gearing up for another witty post related to these words. If you’re yet to catch up with the trend, it all started when Instagram user Yashraj Mukhate turned a scene from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya into a song. Since then, people, in every variations and forms, have started sharing all sorts of posts related to this now viral video. The latest inclusion in that list is a post from official Twitter profile of PIB in Maharashtra. However, the tweet they shared is not simply funny but contains an important message too.

“#RasodeMeinKaunTha,” they started their tweet with this hashtag and wrote, “Whoever it may be, ask them to add pulses.” It’s the image they shared along with the tweet which adds on to the hilarity of the entire post. Take a look:

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 800 likes and close to 140 retweets – and counting. People couldn’t stop laughing on this witty way of delivering such an essential message.

What do you think of the post?

Also Read | Assam Police carries out drug raid, catches on ‘Rasode mei kon tha’ trend

tags
top news
In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
India rejigs deployment in Ladakh amid standoff
India rejigs deployment in Ladakh amid standoff
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count more than fifth worst-affected country Peru
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count more than fifth worst-affected country Peru
Vaccine group says 76 rich countries now committed to ‘COVAX’ access plan
Vaccine group says 76 rich countries now committed to ‘COVAX’ access plan
Why PUBG is wildly popular in India
Why PUBG is wildly popular in India
Sushant’s father in his statement: ‘Feel suicide might be out of dejection’
Sushant’s father in his statement: ‘Feel suicide might be out of dejection’
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In