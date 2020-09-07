e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Wildlife NGO rescues rare hedgehog from residential area in Vadodara, Gujarat

Wildlife NGO rescues rare hedgehog from residential area in Vadodara, Gujarat

People shared varied comments on the images of the hedgehog shared on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 07, 2020 08:58 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Vadodara, Gujarat
The hedgehog is a rare species.
The hedgehog is a rare species.(Twitter/ANI)
         

Wildlife Rescue Trust, a non-governmental organization on Sunday rescued a hedgehog from a residential area in Gujarat’s Vadodara district.

Speaking to ANI, Trust president, Arvind Pawar said, “This is a rare species and was last caught in Vadodara in 2007.”

ANI also took to Twitter to share some images of the rescued spiny mammal. In the post’s caption they detailed the incident and shared three pictures. Taken from different angles, the images show the animal sitting atop what appears to be a red coloured stool.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has received close to 500 likes – and the numbers are increasing. People also had to say different things about the incident. There were a few who wrote that the animal looks cute.

“I know this animal,” expressed a Twitter user. “Looks cute,” said another. Expressing the same notion another user of the micro-blogging site commented, “It’s cute.”

On September 5, an 8-feet long crocodile was also rescued from Manjalpur area in Gujarat’s Vadodara district by the Wildlife Department.

What do you think of the hedgehog rescue?

tags
top news
India records over 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, tally past 4.2 million
India records over 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, tally past 4.2 million
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered
Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Can Delhi sustain its clean air, blue sky days?
Can Delhi sustain its clean air, blue sky days?
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In