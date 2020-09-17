Will these experts succeed in cleaning this extremely dirty house? See pictures to know
Taking to Facebook, Senior Waste Removals shared this story of an extremely dirty room encountered by their cleaning crew.
Keeping a house clean is a basic chore in all households. However, once in a while, there comes the need for professional cleaners who can add their little magical touch to make the home nice and shiny. However, some homes pose a challenge even for professional cleaners. Case in point, these pictures of a house for which the word dirty is an understatement.
Taking to Facebook, Senior Waste Removals shared this story encountered by their crew. They embarked on a journey to clean a house, which, besides being extremely litter-filled, also had “a family of about 20 mice living in the kitchen.”
Were they able to clean the place? Read the entire post and see the images to know:
Since being shared September 8, the post has gathered tons of comments from people. While some expressed their disgust, others congratulated the crew on a job well done.
“Fantastic job,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow! I think you guys and the mice were pretty brave to tackle that!” joked another. “How on earth can anyone live like that??” asked a third. “You deserve medals dealing with that!” said a fourth.
