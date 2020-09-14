e-paper
Woman adopts statue of Mike from Monsters, Inc. Calls it ‘a series of fortunate events’

The post tells the story of how a Twitter user named Alyssa adopted an almost abandoned statue of Mike, a fictional character from the 2001 animated comedy film Monsters, Inc.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 14, 2020 13:36 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was shared on September 13.
The image was shared on September 13. (Twitter/@lyssachanel)
         

“If you really want something you can figure out how to make it happen,” is a quote credited to American singer Cher. Now, here is a Twitter post exemplifying that notion most amusingly.

Twitter user Alyssa shared these four photographs on September 13. “A series of fortunate events,” reads the text tweeted alongside the images.

The pictures tell the story of how Alyssa adopted an almost abandoned statue of Mike, a fictional character from the 2001 animated comedy film Monsters, Inc. The first image shows the figure perched outside somebody’s house. “He will be mine,” reads the text on the screen.

The second photograph shows a note Alyssa wrote to the owner of the statue of Mike, while the third snapshot shows their response. Check out the wholesome exchanges and the sweet manner in which this tale ends, below:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens, and rightfully so. It currently has over 7.6 lakh likes and over one lakh retweets.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “This is my favorite thread”. Another individual wrote, “I’m so happy for you”.

“I love this,” read one comment under the post. Somebody else proclaimed, “So happy for you two! This is the most amazing thing”.

Many on the thread were concerned about the woman’s number being shared on social media. However, Alyssa responded to that tweeting, “I’ve also changed my number to those who were concerned”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

