Woman claims Chris Evans is her number neighbour. Then the actor replies

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:38 IST

Number neighbour is the latest trend that is keeping people busy. For those, who are yet to catch up with the trend, it’s a challenge where you text someone who has a number almost similar to yours. The only condition is that the person - whom you are texting - should have the last digit one up or one below than your own number. While many got positive reactions after texting their number neighbours, there were some who encountered not-so-friendly results. One woman, however, claimed that she hit number neighbour jackpot when hers turned out to be Chris Evans.

Getting envious of her luck? Don’t be. It’s because today Chris Evans took to Twitter to burst the bubble with just two words – “Fake. Sorry.”

Within just a few hours of being shared, Evan’s post captured people’s attention and they dropped all kinds of comments, including actress Chrissy Teigen. Till now, the post has gathered more than 1.2 million ‘likes’ and over 1,94,000 retweets.

Take a look at how people reacted:

brutal lol — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 9, 2019

Why am I chuckling so hard at this?? — Carmen (@CarmenTS) August 10, 2019

What do you think of Chris Evans’ reply?

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 13:25 IST