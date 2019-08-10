e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

Woman claims Chris Evans is her number neighbour. Then the actor replies

One woman, however, claimed that she hit number neighbour jackpot when hers turned out to be Chris Evans.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 10, 2019 13:38 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Till now, the post has gathered over 1.2 million ‘likes’ - and counting.
Till now, the post has gathered over 1.2 million ‘likes’ - and counting. (File Photo)
         

Number neighbour is the latest trend that is keeping people busy. For those, who are yet to catch up with the trend, it’s a challenge where you text someone who has a number almost similar to yours. The only condition is that the person - whom you are texting - should have the last digit one up or one below than your own number. While many got positive reactions after texting their number neighbours, there were some who encountered not-so-friendly results. One woman, however, claimed that she hit number neighbour jackpot when hers turned out to be Chris Evans.

via GIPHY

Getting envious of her luck? Don’t be. It’s because today Chris Evans took to Twitter to burst the bubble with just two words – “Fake. Sorry.”

Within just a few hours of being shared, Evan’s post captured people’s attention and they dropped all kinds of comments, including actress Chrissy Teigen. Till now, the post has gathered more than 1.2 million ‘likes’ and over 1,94,000 retweets.

Take a look at how people reacted:

While talking about viral trends, we can’t help but remember a recent version of the viral Bottle Cap Challenge. This time, it’s an alligator that aced the challenge.

What do you think of Chris Evans’ reply?

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 13:25 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss