Woman gets postcard sent 26 years ago, begins quest to find real recipient

A woman, Kim Draper, from Illinois, USA was in for a surprise when she received a postcard in her mailbox. The mail she received on July 8, 2019 was sent on July 8, 1993 – exactly 26 years earlier. And, from a place that’s almost 12,000 kms far from the USA – Hong Kong.

“I first looked at it and I just thought it might be [for] one of my neighbors that I didn’t know, because it’s in such good condition,” Draper said to CNN. “And then I really got to looking at it and reading it, and was like, ‘This is from 1993.’ It kind of blew me over,” she further added.

The colourful postcard with picture of traditional Chinese boats is addressed not to someone known to Draper but to two people named Leena and Muhammad Ali Kizilbash, reports CNN. Determined to find the sender, Draper took help of social media and finally found Leena Kizilbash on Facebook. It turns out that the card was sent by Kizilbash’s father Masrour Kizilbash in 1993 when he was working in Hong Kong. Masrour Kizilbash was “fascinated with the area” and wanted to share that experience with his family through the postcard.

Draper tracked down the real recipient of the postcard ( AP File Photo )

With the sender identified, Draper has now decided to return the postcard to the real recipient. However, she doesn’t want to send it through mail and has decided to drive to Chicago, where Kizilbash family is staying, and give the postcard to them in person, reports CNN.

The colourful postcard with picture of traditional Chinese boats was sent by Masrour Kizilbash ( AP File Photo )

“I won’t mail it. I don’t want it to get back in the mail system, and I really want to meet them,” Draper told to CNN.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 12:55 IST