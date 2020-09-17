e-paper
Woman gives kitty a peck, it kisses her back. Video is too cute to handle

Woman gives kitty a peck, it kisses her back. Video is too cute to handle

“A cat adopted my sister,” says the caption and the video is proof.

Sep 17, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A screenshot of the woman and the feline.
A screenshot of the woman and the feline. (Reddit/Crazy_Ira)
         

There are three things which make a cat video worth watching – cuteness, cuteness, and cuteness (pardon our Poo from K3G reference but when it works, it works). This video, shared on Reddit, has every ingredient which makes it a clip that will make you go aww.

“A cat adopted my sister. When you kiss her, she kisses back!” shared with this caption, the video shows exactly what it promises. It opens with a black-and-white furred cat sitting in a woman’s lap. Both are facing the camera. The woman leans in and kisses the kitty on its head. In return, the feline turns to look at the woman and does the same thing, followed by the sweetest meow ever.

The whole clip is so adorable that every second is worth watching. Take a look at the video:

A cat adopted my sister. When you kiss her, she kisses back! from r/aww

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 96,000 upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered nearly 450 happy comments.

“She protect. She Attac. But most importantly, she kiss you bac,” wrote a Redditor. “The best meow ever,” commented another. “My cat gives kisses too. No matter how wound up she is, play fighting, whatever... if I say ‘gimme kisses’, she does,” shared a third. “That cat freakin smiled after it kissed her!! So sweet,” said a fourth.

What do you think of the cute kitty?

