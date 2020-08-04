Woman looking for someone to tell her what day it is finds Tinder match who positively delivers. Tweeple root for the duo

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:24 IST

Are you someone who enjoys a meet-cute? Well, if so, then here’s one that may make you smile. Though more funny than romantic, the message exchange between these two individuals on Tinder has got netizens rooting for them to get together.

A Twitter user posted these two screenshots on the micro-blogging application on August 4. The images have been shared with a caption reading, “I think I have found my ideal relationship”.

The photograph on the left shows the Tinder profile of a 24-year-old woman named Hayley, who is also the original poster of this tweet. Hayley’s bio reads, “Honestly just looking for someone to tell me what day it is”.

The picture on the right showcases Hayley’s interactions with a man named Mike. It seems like Mike read Hayley’s bio with an observant eye and then delivered positively on her request.

Talk about finding what you want. Confused as to what we’re talking about? Well, take a look at the tweet below for some chuckles.

I think I have found my ideal relationship pic.twitter.com/lq93LI39tq — Saddington 2 ✈️🥺 (@2Saddington) August 3, 2020

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has received a lot of love. The tweet currently has over 31,600 likes and many hilarious comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about this duo. One person simply said, “Marry him”.

Another individual wrote, “He reads, and responds to your needs? Sounds like a keeper.”. “Omg true love,” read one comment on the thread.

A Twitter user declared, “I need updates”. To be honest, so do we. “This is fantastic,” read one tweet in this funny and wholesome thread.

What are your thoughts on this exchange between Hayley and Mike? Are you rooting for them too?

