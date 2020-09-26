e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Woman’s hoop and shuffle dance has netizens hooked. Watch

Woman’s hoop and shuffle dance has netizens hooked. Watch

As the video starts Hegde can be seen breaking into a smooth dance routine using a hoop as a peppy song plays in the background.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 26, 2020 18:33 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Samyuktha Hegde dancing with a hoop.
The image shows Samyuktha Hegde dancing with a hoop.(Instagram/@samyuktha_hegde)
         

Every now and then, we come across such videos which capture people showcasing their amazing skills. This dance video is the perfect example of that. Posted on Instagram, the clip is something that will make you want to get up from your chair and shake a leg.

Shared on Instagram user Samyuktha Hegde’s profile, the clip shows her flawless dancing. As the video starts Hegde can be seen breaking into a smooth dance routine using a hoop as a peppy song plays in the background.

“Everyday I’m shuffling,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Posted on September 20, the clip has garnered over 12.1 million views along with more than 3.7 lakh likes. People dropped all sorts of appreciative comments and couldn’t stop lauding Hedge for her smooth dance moves. Many also expressed their liking for the video with fire emojis.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

“You gal be kicking! Great vibe,” wrote an Instagram user. “You got some moves, awesome,” commented another. “That was superb,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

Also Read | Saree-clad hoop dancer’s cool moves to Genda Phool from Delhi 6 win people over. Watch

