e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman’s post about going back to university at the age of 54 years sparks Twitter thread filled with positivity

Woman’s post about going back to university at the age of 54 years sparks Twitter thread filled with positivity

Twitter user Emma Preston wrote that she couldn’t be more proud because she is starting university at the age of 54 years.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 16, 2020 11:06 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet prompted a wholesome thread.
The tweet prompted a wholesome thread. (Twitter/Emma Preston )
         

It is often said that there is no age limit to learning and this post by a woman going back to university at the age of 54 years proves that aptly. Shared on Twitter, this post is not just wholesome but the entire thread is filled with positivity. It’s a post that will leave you happy and inspired, all at the same time.

Twitter user Emma Preston wrote that she couldn’t be more proud because she is starting university at the age of 54 years. She tweeted:

Since being shared, her tweet has gathered close to three lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 15,000 retweets. Almost 4,200 people commented on the post.

From wishing her good luck to sharing similar stories of their lives, the comments were varied.

In fact, the University of Central Lancashire, the educational institute she’ll be attending, also took to Twitter to retweet her post with a congratulatory message. Here’s what they tweeted:

What do you think of this inspiring thread?

Also Read | 36-year-old dad joins college, Redditors are rooting for him

tags
top news
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
Bill to temporarily reduce salaries of lawmakers: Peek into the paycheques
Bill to temporarily reduce salaries of lawmakers: Peek into the paycheques
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan’s new prime minister, will succeed Shinzo Abe
Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan’s new prime minister, will succeed Shinzo Abe
Ayodhya readies for grand Ramleela over 9 days, Bollywood stars to perform
Ayodhya readies for grand Ramleela over 9 days, Bollywood stars to perform
Wrong to call Buttler England’s best-ever white-ball player: Rohan Gavaskar
Wrong to call Buttler England’s best-ever white-ball player: Rohan Gavaskar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In