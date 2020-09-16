Woman’s post about going back to university at the age of 54 years sparks Twitter thread filled with positivity

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 11:06 IST

It is often said that there is no age limit to learning and this post by a woman going back to university at the age of 54 years proves that aptly. Shared on Twitter, this post is not just wholesome but the entire thread is filled with positivity. It’s a post that will leave you happy and inspired, all at the same time.

Twitter user Emma Preston wrote that she couldn’t be more proud because she is starting university at the age of 54 years. She tweeted:

I start university tomorrow at the age of 54. I could not be more proud. — Emma Preston (@EmmaJanePreston) September 13, 2020

Since being shared, her tweet has gathered close to three lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 15,000 retweets. Almost 4,200 people commented on the post.

From wishing her good luck to sharing similar stories of their lives, the comments were varied.

Amazing!! Ill be just turning 43 when I graduate with my BSc Hons in Human Biology after having no education for most of my life. I was 15+ years in retail and had to change what I was doing with my life. If I can, anyone can! You'll do amazing!! Enjoy!! 👏 — Diane-Lee Moore 💀 (@DisAngelTherapy) September 14, 2020

Wow! You just gave me some hope. I have often thought about returning but at 55 I’m not sure I can do it. — Bee🐝🐞🦋🇺🇸😷#BLM #BidenHarris2020 (@resistPOTUSnow) September 15, 2020

You're going to love it! I started my PhD at 39, finished at 45. Got a grad certificate at 55. One of my profs said he loved teaching us older students, as we already knew why we were there, and wanted to be there. (Of course, true for many younger Ss as well, but not all.) — Kathleen Perez-Lopez (@KMGPL) September 14, 2020

I was questioning if I was too old at 45, but absolute massive respect to you for doing it!! You have given me the inspiration to now — Andy Campbell 🏈🔴⚫ (@RoyalBearC) September 14, 2020

In fact, the University of Central Lancashire, the educational institute she’ll be attending, also took to Twitter to retweet her post with a congratulatory message. Here’s what they tweeted:

And we're thrilled to have you join us Emma ❤️ https://t.co/cg4EVZM20k — The University of Central Lancashire (@UCLan) September 15, 2020

What do you think of this inspiring thread?

Also Read | 36-year-old dad joins college, Redditors are rooting for him