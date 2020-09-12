e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Woman surfs biggest wave ever, it’s over 70-foot-tall. Video is scarily fascinating

Woman surfs biggest wave ever, it’s over 70-foot-tall. Video is scarily fascinating

“Wow, wonderful,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the surfing video.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 12, 2020 11:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira in action.
The image shows Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira in action. (Twitter/Guinness World Records )
         

When it comes to bagging a Guinness World Records (GWR) title, people opt for various options. While some select to eat 10 doughnuts under 3 minutes, others take up the challenge of solving Rubix cubes underwater. Now there’s a new addition to the list and it’s created by Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira. She broke her own record of “largest wave surfed – unlimited (female)” by riding a 73.5 feet high wave. What’s even more surprising is not just her record but a video capturing the feat. There’s a high possibility that the clip will make your heart beat a little faster.

Shared on Guinness World Records’ official Twitter profile, the video is a little over 40 seconds long. Take a look at the clip and prepare to get amazed:

The video, since being shared on September 10, has gathered more than 61,000 views – and counting. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 2,500 likes and nearly 800 retweets. People couldn’t contain their excitement while commenting on the video.

“Congratulations and thanks for the thrill Maya!” wrote a Twitter user. “Wowwwww, wonderful,” expressed another. “Wooo Incredible, wonderful, great wave,” said a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

On February 11, 2020, Gabeira created the record at the inaugural WSL Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge event which took place in Praia do Norte, Portugal, reports GWR’s official blog.

What do you think of the video and the record?

