Workers accused of creating secret room beneath Grand Central station in New York

Investigators found the room had wooden cabinets designed to conceal the TV and futon.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 25, 2020 09:21 IST
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
New York
The image shows a portion of a storage room converted into a
The image shows a portion of a storage room converted into a "man cave". (AP)
         

Three railroad workers have been suspended for turning a storage room under New York’s Grand Central Terminal into an unauthorized “man cave” with a television, a refrigerator, a microwave and a futon couch, officials said Thursday.

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority investigation found that managers at Metro-North Railroad were unaware of the hideaway beneath Track 114.

“Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate — especially one this close to good transportation,” MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny said in a news release. “But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal.”

Three railroad workers have been suspended for turning a storage room into an unauthorized “man cave”.
Three railroad workers have been suspended for turning a storage room into an unauthorized “man cave”. ( AP )

Three Metro-North employees — a wireman, a carpenter foreman and an electrical foreman — were suspended without pay pending disciplinary hearings.

The investigation began after the MTA’s office of the inspector general received an anonymous tip in February 2019 alleging that there was a “man cave” under Grand Central with “a couch and a flat screen t.v.” where three specific employees would “hang out and get drunk and party.”

The men created the unauthorised "man cave" under Grand Central Terminal in New York.
The men created the unauthorised "man cave" under Grand Central Terminal in New York. ( AP )

Investigators found the room, which had wooden cabinets designed to conceal the TV and futon, according to the report.

Railroad officials said the space presented a fire hazard because rescue workers would have had difficulty accessing an unmapped room.

