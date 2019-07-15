World Cup 2019 final, New Zealand vs England: Why Indian fans are tweeting about ‘Karma’

In the World Cup final, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill wasn’t able to score the last run in the Super Over, thus conceding the trophy to England. Guptill was run out while coming back for a second run on the last ball of the Super Over ending New Zealand’s hope of winning the World Cup. The moment, as heartbreaking as it was for supporters, reminded many of MS Dhoni getting run-out by Martin Guptill during the semi-finals against New Zealand. Twitter couldn’t help draw a parallel to the moment.

Even as many posted congratulatory messages for England, several Indian fans shared tweets using the hashtag #Karma on Twitter. One fan even went on to say “Karma is a Boomerang”, while another said, “what goes around, comes around.”

Here’s what fans have been tweeting:

Guptill ran out Dhoni in Semi finals

Now he himself got Run out in Finals #Karma returns bro Guptill 😂 pic.twitter.com/9jCAdwxC67 — Indian Cricketing fan (@gamers_brain) July 15, 2019

CWC FINAL 2019 :

Guptill did Dhoni Run out, india lost Semi final ! He got run out in super over and Lost CWC 2019 !

What goes around, Comes around 🤣🤣🤣 #Karma pic.twitter.com/kOM4Rn3lKE — HARDIK XHUKLA 🇮🇳 (@imhardik21) July 14, 2019

Some don’t quite agree with people’s #Karma tweets. Here’s what they’re saying:

What's active on twitter?#Karma

Seriously......

Seems kindergartners active on twiiter!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qfYhxirhzN — Bivek Chandak (@ChandakBivek) July 15, 2019

People who are trending #Karma are either Dhoni fans or have no knowledge of cricket — Kiran 😎 (@kickstarkiran) July 15, 2019

In the last ball of the Super Over, New Zealand required two runs to win. Guptill ran the first run but was run out while taking the second one.

England won the match since they had a larger number of boundaries. This is England’s first World Cup win.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 16:21 IST