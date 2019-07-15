Today in New Delhi, India
World Cup 2019 final, New Zealand vs England: Why Indian fans are tweeting about ‘Karma’

In the World Cup final, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill wasn’t able to score the last run in the Super Over, thus conceding the trophy to England.

it's viral Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:39 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian fans,world cup,Martin Guptill

In the World Cup final, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill wasn’t able to score the last run in the Super Over, thus conceding the trophy to England. Guptill was run out while coming back for a second run on the last ball of the Super Over ending New Zealand’s hope of winning the World Cup. The moment, as heartbreaking as it was for supporters, reminded many of MS Dhoni getting run-out by Martin Guptill during the semi-finals against New Zealand. Twitter couldn’t help draw a parallel to the moment.

Even as many posted congratulatory messages for England, several Indian fans shared tweets using the hashtag #Karma on Twitter. One fan even went on to say “Karma is a Boomerang”, while another said, “what goes around, comes around.”

Here’s what fans have been tweeting:

Some don’t quite agree with people’s #Karma tweets. Here’s what they’re saying:

In the last ball of the Super Over, New Zealand required two runs to win. Guptill ran the first run but was run out while taking the second one.

England won the match since they had a larger number of boundaries. This is England’s first World Cup win.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 16:21 IST

