You’ll relate to this woman’s hilarious song if you love being at the fridge often. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 17:29 IST

With people staying mostly indoors, their daily habits have changed a lot. From hardly wearing formal attire to waking up just a few minutes before work or class, the routines have drastically transformed. Amid this, many have also found a new destination to visit, that too often. It’s the fridge. If you are someone who is failing at your resolution to stay away from the pandemic pound, then chances are you’ll absolutely relate to this song.

Shared on Facebook user KD French’s profile, a video of the song has now created a chatter, and you may soon find yourself wanting to join it too. The clip shows French singing the song with different versions of herself. The song is all about her struggles and subsequent failures of keeping away from the fridge. After all, who could resist the untimely delicious temptations.

“Somebody stop me. I’m at the fridge again. She’s at the fridge again. Oh I think it’s time for my snack y’all. She’s at the fridge again. Oh it’s been two minutes since the last visit,” she sings.

“Y’all! Come get ha! At least making this song kept me from the fridge for about an hour! Jumping jacks, sit ups, and running are in my future! I can see it... but not today!” she wrote and shared the video.

Take a look at the hilarious video, which was also shared on French’s YouTube profile:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 8.1 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 1.8 lakh shares and about 88,000 reactions.

People, on both Facebook and YouTube, had a lot to say about this highly relatable song. While some appreciated French, others commented, “That’s me too.”

“I’m done! This girl made a song about being at the refrigerator and it was in harmony and on point! I’m so done! I love it!” wrote a YouTube user. “I know this took some time to put together and you did an outstanding job. All in sync timing is perfect and the words and vocals are on point!! And it’s funny too!! Great job thank you!” praised another.

“I soooo love you sis! I’m screaming! Cause you talking about me! Lol” wrote a Facebook user and many agreed.

What do you think of the video? Do you relate to the song too?