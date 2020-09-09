e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / You may relate to this hilarious Twitter post if you often fight over food with your sibling

You may relate to this hilarious Twitter post if you often fight over food with your sibling

“Why is this so funny?” inquired one Twitter user in the comments section.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 09, 2020 16:53 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows someone texting. (Representative image)
The image shows someone texting. (Representative image)(Unsplash)
         

Have you ever been accused of finishing a packet of chips that your sibling ‘claims’ was theirs? Have you ever felt the fury of waking up only to discover that the leftover slice of cake you were saving for yourself has somehow disappeared into your sibling’s stomach? If so, then this Twitter post may speak to your soul.

This screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation Twitter user @ishaforreals had with her mother was shared on the micro-blogging application on September 7. “Describe the relationship you share with your mother in one paragraph,” read the text shared alongside the picture.

The message conveys a deep emotion we all have probably felt at some point, protectiveness over some leftover pizza slices. Usually, one has to protect their favourite foods from all members of the household, but none more than the regular culprit, one’s sibling.

Check out the hilarious text exchange to see the strategy this netizen utilized to protect her food from her sister. Spoiler alert: it involves a little bit of much-needed drama and a whole lot of giggles.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. It currently has over 6,900 likes and nearly 1,000 retweets.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “That Hey Bhagwan explains a lot”.

Another individual wrote, “This is very adorable and funny”. “Why is this so funny?” inquired one Twitter user in the comments section. Somebody else proclaimed, “Haha so cute”.

The original poster informed everyone invested in the story what happened to her pizza and fries.

Oh no, we do feel for this Twitter user who only got to enjoy one slice out of the three pizza slices she had initially saved. Haven’t we all been there?

What are your thoughts on this Twitter post?

Also Read | Hilarious Twitter thread highlights what texting parents is like. Can you relate?

tags
top news
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In