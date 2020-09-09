You may relate to this hilarious Twitter post if you often fight over food with your sibling

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 16:53 IST

Have you ever been accused of finishing a packet of chips that your sibling ‘claims’ was theirs? Have you ever felt the fury of waking up only to discover that the leftover slice of cake you were saving for yourself has somehow disappeared into your sibling’s stomach? If so, then this Twitter post may speak to your soul.

This screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation Twitter user @ishaforreals had with her mother was shared on the micro-blogging application on September 7. “Describe the relationship you share with your mother in one paragraph,” read the text shared alongside the picture.

The message conveys a deep emotion we all have probably felt at some point, protectiveness over some leftover pizza slices. Usually, one has to protect their favourite foods from all members of the household, but none more than the regular culprit, one’s sibling.

Check out the hilarious text exchange to see the strategy this netizen utilized to protect her food from her sister. Spoiler alert: it involves a little bit of much-needed drama and a whole lot of giggles.

Describe the relationship you share with your mother in one paragraph pic.twitter.com/bqgLEhID9D — one hit wonder (@ishaforreals) September 7, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. It currently has over 6,900 likes and nearly 1,000 retweets.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “That Hey Bhagwan explains a lot”.

Another individual wrote, “This is very adorable and funny”. “Why is this so funny?” inquired one Twitter user in the comments section. Somebody else proclaimed, “Haha so cute”.

The original poster informed everyone invested in the story what happened to her pizza and fries.

in case you're wondering what happened next: my father ate 2 slices — one hit wonder (@ishaforreals) September 8, 2020

my mother might've found out and showed him my extremely emotional text because he cut the last slice of pizza into 3 slices and put them back in the box — one hit wonder (@ishaforreals) September 8, 2020

upon my discovery of the three pizza slices which somehow had gotten 0 figure over night, he proceeded to tell me that "dominos wale chindi ho gaye hai" — one hit wonder (@ishaforreals) September 8, 2020

Oh no, we do feel for this Twitter user who only got to enjoy one slice out of the three pizza slices she had initially saved. Haven’t we all been there?

What are your thoughts on this Twitter post?

