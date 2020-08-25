e-paper
You may relate to this video if you've unlocked your phone while wearing a mask

You may relate to this video if you’ve unlocked your phone while wearing a mask

“So relatable,” reads a comment shared under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:36 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Disha Sharma wearing a white coloured mask.
The image shows Disha Sharma wearing a white coloured mask.(Instagram/@leavedishaalone)
         

Masks have become an essential part of people’s wardrobe around the world. If you’re someone who has had to unlock their smartphone using facial recognition while donning a mask, then here is a video which you may relate to a lot.

Instagram user Disha Sharma posted this clip on her account on August 22. “Why you keep doing that?” read the caption of the post.

The recording shows Sharma wearing a white-coloured mask. “Me trying to unlock my phone in public,” reads the text on the screen. The video then proceeds to show Sharma’s phone screen. It has a face edited onto it.

Check out the hilarious clip to see what happens next:

Netizens have appreciated this post since its original posting on the photo and video sharing platform. It currently has nearly 700 likes and many supportive comments. The video itself has over 8,000 views.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “So relatable”. Another individual wrote, “Ha? What? Haha Okay!” referring to the ‘voice’ of the phone.

“All the time,” read a comment shared under the post. Many also left various types of laughing face emojis, while some commented, “Hahaha”.

What are your thoughts on this recording? Do you relate to Sharma’s struggles as well?

