You won’t believe what this cute dog gifted her pet parent. Watch to find out

This clip may make you want to hire, Violet, the cute pooch as your personal mail carrier.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 19, 2020 17:23 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a dog named Violet.
The image shows a dog named Violet.(Reddit/@vavosam663)
         

Receiving a present, no matter how big or small, can usually be an exciting experience. In this particular scenario, it may not be the gift itself, but the deliverer of the said surprise that is making netizens gush.

Posted on Reddit on September 18, this video is nearly 15 seconds long. “Whenever I walk in the door, Violet greets me with a present. Usually it’s one of her toys or a bone, or the occasional shoe...today it was my water bill,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The recording opens to show a grey-and-white furred dog standing at the doorstep. The canine appears to be holding an envelope in her mouth. Violet looks up towards her pet parent eagerly, waiting for them to accept the offering. She simultaneously wiggles her tail, probably proud of her gift selection abilities.

We’re not sure how much the original poster appreciated getting a water bill as a present. However, Violet’s cuteness sure seems to make the experience worth it.

Check out the clip of this adorable pooch:

Whenever I walk in the door, Violet greets me with a present. Usually it’s one of her toys or a bone, or the occasional shoe...today it was my water bill Next from r/Zoomies

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’, this post has accumulated over 43,500 upvotes and almost 500 comments. Unsurprisingly, these numbers are quickly rising.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “She just wanted to make sure you saw it. She was trying to be helpful. Look at the wiggle. She looks so proud of herself”. Another individual wrote, “If you’re gonna receive a bill you might as well receive it like that,” and we cannot say we disagree.

“Oh my gosh, I love her!” read one comment under the post. Now, that is a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.

What are your thoughts on this share? Do you now wish to hire Violet as your mail carrier too?

Also Read | Couple moves into new home, their dogs show appreciation for it in the sweetest manner. Watch

