YouTube asks people to caption this image of Spider-Man, sparks hilarious thread

YouTube India asked people to add caption to an image of Spider-Man featuring actor Tobey MaGuire.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image features the character Spider-Man played by Tobey MaGuire.
The image features the character Spider-Man played by Tobey MaGuire. (Twitter/@YouTubeIndia)
         

If you are a regular user of social media, then you may know about the “caption this” trend going on around online. In case you don’t, allow us to explain. In this trend, people ask others to caption a particular picture. What adds on to the fun is that the picture can be from some movie or TV show or completely random. The latest inclusion to that category is this post by YouTube India shared on their official Twitter account.

Shared with just two words “caption this,” the post is complete with an image of the superhero Spider-Man featuring actor Tobey MaGuire. Expectedly, people shared all sorts of replies on the post. Chances are some or all of them will leave you giggling hard.

However, before knowing what they wrote take a look at the post by YouTube India.

“How my mind stops me from doing study and tells me to spend hours on YouTube,” wrote a user of the platform. To which the video sharing platform replied with this popular Gif:

“Looks like Sholay. Like Mary Jane doctor octopus ke saamne mat nachna,” joked another. To which, YouTube India quite wittily replied:

“When it’s the last moment before you go to the washroom,” shared a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

How would you caption this picture?

