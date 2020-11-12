YouTube was down, so people rushed to Twitter. See funniest reactions, memes

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 10:29 IST

If you had trouble watching videos on YouTube this morning or if you’ve scrolled through Twitter’s trending list, you probably already know that the video-sharing platform suffered an outage earlier today. The official Team YouTube handle on Twitter shared an update confirming the outage.

“If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,” they tweeted. The share garnered over 83,000 likes. Check it out here:

If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

As is usually the case, many of those who tried but couldn’t watch videos on YouTube turned to Twitter to share their reactions to the ordeal. Of course, some couldn’t help but shares hilarious posts and memes on the entire situation.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to #YouTubeDOWN which has been trending on Twitter:

Me trying to get my router to forgive me after yelling at it #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/1yUEoso9h8 — morgan (@just_morgan24k) November 12, 2020

#YouTubeDOWN Me constantly refreshing the page on youtube being like : pic.twitter.com/KwEqocz2PL — Max The Espeon (@MaxTheEspeon) November 12, 2020

how do I apologize to my router for hitting it #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/A0ImQqU7LS — hey (@heaventypagirl) November 12, 2020

YouTube watching me restart my phone 15 times knowing damn well it’s the problem #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/CCMbSqmj4b — made up in blue (@xplodeddiper) November 12, 2020

Team YouTube took to Twitter two hours after acknowledging the outage to announce that the service had resumed. “And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption,” reads part of their tweet.

...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

The outage this morning affected users in India, US, Europe, South America, Australia and Japan.