ADVERTISEMENT
Zomato India assigns emojis for dishes, netizens add their version to it. Do you relate to any?

Other than the pre-existing emojis for pizza and burger, Zomato assigned the heart emoji to the popular dish biryani.

Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taking to Twitter, Zomato posted a tweet assigning emojis to different food items. (representational image)(Unsplash)
         

A slice of cheesy pizza, a steaming plate of scrumptious biriyani, or simply a mouthwatering platter of chole-bhature - all these dishes hold a special place in one’s heart. And many times, one even experiences a loss of words when asked which item is their favourite. Zomato India has come up with an interesting way of figuring out which food item ‘participant’ tops the chart for the ‘most-loved’ list of dishes.

Taking to Twitter, Zomato posted a tweet assigning emojis to different food items. Other than the pre-existing emojis for pizza and burger, Zomato assigned the heart emoji to the popular dish biryani and the snooze emoji to the comfort food chole –bhature.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on September 11, the post has garnered over 340 likes and many comments from netizens. While some poured in heart emojis to showcase their love for biryani and made it the clear winner, others dropped in their versions of the perfect food for the soul.

Here’s how people reacted: 

What are your thoughts about this emoji poll? Do you have another dish to give a heart emoji too?

