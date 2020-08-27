Zomato posts sweet wordplay tweet on Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pregnancy announcement

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 14:38 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, just a few hours ago, took to Instagram to announce that they will be welcoming their first child in January 2021. Since then, fans have flooded social media with their reactions to this happy news. Amid this, a post by Zomato stood out.

Taking to Twitter, the restaurant aggregator and food delivery service provider, shared a sweet wordplay which showcases the happiness of the wonderful news. Wondering what they tweeted? Take a look:

it's suuch a good news! kuch meetha khana ho to sharma na mat virat your service ❤️ — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 27, 2020

Since being shared less than an hour ago, the post has quickly collected over 1,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. While some applauded their creativity, others came up with their own wordplay.

Oo, I love this punny Tweet. 😂 https://t.co/2zcLzTeAbP — Neha Radip Nair (@Nehaa_Rajan) August 27, 2020

“How creative,” wrote a Twitter user while retweeting Zomato’s post. “Good one,” expressed another.

What do you think of Zomato’s tweet?