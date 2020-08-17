e-paper
Zomato replies with meme when asked for Dhoni-special discount for entire country

A day after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Zomato tweeted about a special discount for people in Ranchi as “a gift for the city that gifted India a legend!”

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:30 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zomato’s reply to this suggestion has since gone viral.
Zomato's reply to this suggestion has since gone viral. (Twitter/@ZomatoIN)
         

When MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening, tributes flooded social media platforms. People and brands shared several messages to honour and thank the cricketer. Among these special posts was one from Zomato.

On August 16, the food aggregator and delivery service provider shared a tweet detailing a special discount for people in Ranchi as “a gift for the city that gifted India a legend!” for that day. To this, a question from a Twitter user and its subsequent reply from Zomato caught a lot of attention on the micro-blogging platform.

“He might be from Ranchi but the whole INDIA loves the Legend why not make this offer available for Pan India?” wrote the Twitter user.

Zomato’s reply to this suggestion has since gone viral. They replied using this Phir Hera Pheri meme:

Since being shared, the reply has collected over 4,000 likes and several reactions. From agreeing with the Twitter user to praising Zomato for their funny reply, here are some of the reactions tweeple posted:

“Savage,” commented an individual. “Epic,” wrote another.

There were also those who turned the reply into a meme:

What do you think about Zomato’s reply?

