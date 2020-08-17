Zomato replies with meme when asked for Dhoni-special discount for entire country

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:30 IST

When MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening, tributes flooded social media platforms. People and brands shared several messages to honour and thank the cricketer. Among these special posts was one from Zomato.

On August 16, the food aggregator and delivery service provider shared a tweet detailing a special discount for people in Ranchi as “a gift for the city that gifted India a legend!” for that day. To this, a question from a Twitter user and its subsequent reply from Zomato caught a lot of attention on the micro-blogging platform.

“He might be from Ranchi but the whole INDIA loves the Legend why not make this offer available for Pan India?” wrote the Twitter user.

He might me from Ranchi but the whole INDIA loves the Legend why not make this offer available for Pan India ? — Karan Banga (@karanbanga110) August 16, 2020

Zomato’s reply to this suggestion has since gone viral. They replied using this Phir Hera Pheri meme:

Since being shared, the reply has collected over 4,000 likes and several reactions. From agreeing with the Twitter user to praising Zomato for their funny reply, here are some of the reactions tweeple posted:

“Savage,” commented an individual. “Epic,” wrote another.

Dhoni made this highest score of 183*runs in Jaipur only. At least extend this offer for Jaipur location also so that we also can celebrate 😄 — Yogesh (@Yogesh48711678) August 16, 2020

Meme game strong https://t.co/cu9ALMF6jF — Swati Chauhan (@swati814) August 17, 2020

There were also those who turned the reply into a meme:

Me to myself after I see Sabyasachi ka lehenga on ig https://t.co/4MdMKT3YFD — Gave a fuck and (@Kyayaaryashika) August 16, 2020

Zomato: Shubham, we have some amazing offers for you



Me: https://t.co/oPc7bYFhlx — Shubham Makar (@ShubhamMakar1) August 16, 2020

What do you think about Zomato’s reply?