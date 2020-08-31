Zomato’s nimbu seeds tweet is hilariously relatable. Seen it yet?

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:31 IST

Zomato’s Twitter account has been providing netizens with something they value a lot - lots of chuckles.

This image was shared from Zomato India’s official Twitter account on August 28. The picture has been shared alongside text reading, “Nimbu (lemon) seeds be like”.

The photograph shows a bowl full of poha. What is unique is that it has many small images of Calvin Candie, a fictional character from the Quentin Tarantino movie Django Unchained played by Leonardo DiCaprio, edited onto it.

The small pictures are meant to represent the nimbu (lemon) seeds. Check out the post which has collected over 3,300 likes and nearly 100 comments.

nimbu seeds be like pic.twitter.com/F3ov7uYEtA — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 28, 2020

Keeping with the theme of tiny food items which one may unexpectedly, unhappily bite into while enjoying a dish, Zomato shared another meme. This one also featured DiCaprio but was about another sneaky culprit we’ve all probably had an encounter with while eating biryani.

Elaichi in biryani looking at this tweet pic.twitter.com/8NyYPUnjv3 — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 28, 2020

This tweet collected over 500 likes and nearly 20 retweets.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the witty thread. One person said, “Nimbu seeds in poha are close cousins of elaichi in pulao/biryani. Worse than ugh”.

Another individual wrote, “Ok, whoever monitors Zomato’s handle: It’s funny”. Here are some other reactions from the thread:

Me after chewing the nimbu seeds by mistake ~ pic.twitter.com/3f7omgmgtM — G. 🌟 (@gauri_budhiraja) August 28, 2020

Me who removes seeds beforehand : pic.twitter.com/nC8izT5yIL — BBD 🐒 (@ERascala) August 28, 2020

What are your thoughts on the post? Do you relate to it?

