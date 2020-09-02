e-paper
Zomato teases netizens with this tweet post PUBG ban. Replies are hilarious

Zomato teases netizens with this tweet post PUBG ban. Replies are hilarious

Netizens poured out their thoughts about the tweet with hilarious GIFs and funny memes.

Sep 02, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A tongue-in-cheek tweet by Zomato India has caught people’s attention.
A tongue-in-cheek tweet by Zomato India has caught people's attention.
         

Twitter has been flooded with reactions after the Indian government, on Wednesday, announced a ban on popular mobile gaming app PUBG among 118 other Chinese applications. Among the posts comprising reactions, memes and jokes, a tongue-in-cheek tweet by Zomato India has caught people’s attention.

Posted on their official Twitter page, Zomato tweeted, “RT if you’re missing chicken dinner already”. The term ‘chicken dinner’ is well-known to those who play PUBG. It is a prize in the banned game that one gets after achieving the first position.

Posted a few hours ago, the tweet has already garnered more 1,000 likes along with tons of comments from netizens. Netizens poured out their thoughts about the tweet with hilarious GIFs and funny memes. Some even borrowed popular dialogues and scenes from meme templates to express their thoughts about the tweet highlighting the ban.

Here’s how people reacted: 

Along with this Zomato reached out to its subscribers with a witty wordplay regarding the ban. Take a look at the message that may make you chuckle too.

What are your thoughts on Zomato’s tweet? Do you relate to these netizens as well?

