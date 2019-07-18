80,000 posts yet to be filled, Rajasthan government declares 75k new jobs

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has announced 75,000 government jobs in the modified budget for 2019-20. However, there are apprehensions over fulfilling of the promise amid 80,000 posts announced by the previous BJP government still lying vacant.

The Gehlot government announced jobs in departments such as agriculture, education, health, revenue, cooperatives, home among others.

The announcement has cheered the state youth, but filling up the posts could prove to be a difficult task for the government.

“Till today recruitment on 1 lakh posts announced in 2013 and 2018 in various government departments is pending. The Congress government has announced another 75,000 jobs, but how will they ensure all the posts will be filled?” said Upen Yadav, president of the Rajasthan Berozgar Ekikrat Mahasangh.

He said he has given a suggestion to the government that a committee be formed to monitor recruitments.

“The ministers, officials and representatives of unemployment association should be part of the committee and they should monitor the recruitment process and resolve any problems so that the recruitments can take place smoothly and within the specified time frame,” Yadav said.

He said mere announcement was not enough; the government should have made its road map clear. “The government should have issued a calendar of recruitments, when the exam will be held, when results will be declared and when the appointments will be made,” he said.

In the last budget, the then BJP government had announced recruitment on 1.8 lakh government jobs. Of these, 77,000 were in the education department alone.

However, over a year later, around 40% of the total vacancies are yet to be filled.

Of the 77,000 vacancies in the education department, recruitment on 52,000 posts of Grade 3 teachers was completed. This was because 33,000 posts had been announced in 2017 and by the time of the last budget announcement, the exams for the posts had also been completed. Later, another 19,000 teachers were recruited and appointed.

The recruitment on other posts has got stuck due to various reasons.

Some got mired in legal tangles, while results of some posts for which exams were held have not yet been announced.

Others remained unfulfilled due to reservation clause, while no appointments were made on some of the posts.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 12:01 IST