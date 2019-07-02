CM Ashok Gehlot takes onus for Congress’ LS poll rout in Rajasthan

Hours before chief ministers of Congress-ruled states met AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, CM Ashok Gehlot on Monday owned up responsibility for the party’s poor show in the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot said all chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states have said that they own up the responsibility for the poll debacle.

“All chief ministers of Congress-ruled states will be meeting AICC chief Rahul Gandhi today at his residence to show our solidarity. Earlier, also we all have stated that we are with Gandhi and we own the responsibility of the 2019 debacle,” he tweeted.

He continued, “We firmly believe that only he (Rahul Gandhi) can lead the party in the current scenario, his commitment towards the well-being of our country and countrymen is uncompromised and unmatched.”

Hitting out at the BJP, in another two-part tweet, he said, “The 2019 election was not a defeat of program, policy and ideology of the Congress. Although, it was very unfortunate to see that despite the failure of Modi government on various fronts including the depleting economy BJP did manage to hide their huge failures behind the fanatic nationalism with help of enormous resources and government machinery at hand. But in spite all odds, it’s no secret how amidst opposition , only Congress president did his best to make it an issue based election and took BJP head-on.”

Addressing news persons after meeting Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, he said, “The Congress president listened to us and we hope that he will take a positive decision. We shared our sentiments with him.”

Over resignations , he said the Congress Working Committee had authorised Rahul Gandhi to make whatever changes he wants to make.

Gehlot along with chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry met Rahul Gandhi.

