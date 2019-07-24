Jaipur may run out of water in a month if monsoon is further delayed

With the monsoon playing truant in Jaipur region and the Bisalpur dam having water for only 40 days, the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) is putting in place a contingency plan to avert a crisis.

The IMD data for the period July 1 to July 15 shows that the Bikaner acnd Jodhpur divisions in western Rajasthan have been worst hit. Bikaner division recorded 60% less than normal rainfall while Jodhpur division had 64% less rainfall. Jaipur division had 5% less than normal rainfall. Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota and Udaipur divisions have had excess rainfall.

The Bisalpur dam is the lifeline for around 90 lakh people in Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk and Dausa districts, which get water from the dam that is situated in Tonk district. However, if the monsoon is further delayed, people can expect water rationing with supply being restricted to once in two to three days, PHED officials said.

The dam which supplies water to these four districts has not got filled due to poor monsoon. The dam has a height of 315.5 metres and the water level is currently at 304.97 metres. Drinking water from the dam can be supplied till 302 metres.

An additional chief engineer in the PHED said contingency plans were being made for all four districts. As part of the contingency plan, tube wells will be dug and tankers will be used to supply water. Around 680 tube wells will be dug in Jaipur alone, he said.

However, the engineer said the contingency plan will take around two to three months to execute as tenders will have to be issued and then work orders will be given.

PHED minister BD Kalla is monitoring the water situation in the state and is taking daily updates from officials, the department officials said.

Sandeep Verma, principal secretary, PHED, said they are monitoring the water situation and there is no imminent crisis. He said the situation would depend on the rainfall. “If there is good rainfall in the catchment areas of the Bisalpur dam then the situation would ease,” he said.

Water train to Pali soon

Meanwhile, after a gap of 10 years, a train carrying water to drought-hit Pali district will start from Jodhpur station soon.

Additional chief engineer (urban) ID Khan said a letter has been written to the railways seeking permission for the train and the train will start from Jodhpur’s Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station anytime after July 24.

Pali district is reeling under water scarcity. The Jawai dam, which supplies water to the district, has a capacity of 207.5 million cubic metres. It currently has only 17.5 mllion cubic metres of water or 8.4% of its total capacity.

Rs 13 crore have been sanctioned for the water train. A rake of around 30 wagons has been brought from Ratlam to Jodhpur and has been cleaned. The train will carry around 100 lakh litre water daily to Pali, a two-hour long journey from Jodhpur.

A tank near the Bhagat Ki Kothi station has been cleaned and water will be stored there and will be pumped into the wagons through a hydrant, said Neeraj Mathur, additional chief engineer, Jodhpur. The water will be stored in a similar tank at the Pali railway station and distributed from there through tankers.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 14:14 IST