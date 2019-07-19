Protesting Rajasthan villagers herd goats, sheep into government office

Hundreds of goats and sheep were pushed into a government office by villagers protesting against district administration, demanding appointment of an officer, in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Thursday.

Residents of Lakhanpur village under Nadbai subdivision have been demanding appointment of a deputy tehsildar for two years now, without any success.

The protestors said that despite setting up of a registry office, they were unable to avail any facility, as no one was appointed to the post of deputy tehsildar in the registry office.

The office was set up to provide facilities, including revenue works and registry of lands, to locals. “All revenue works of villagers and the work of college students (tehsildar’s signature on document for admission) are on hold due to no sub-tehsildar and clerks in the registry department. We have protested many times earlier demanding fulfilment of our demands but only got assurances from district administration,” said Mahesh Singh, a villager. “This office is useless in absence of officials. So we decided to push our goats and sheep inside. The office will be used only for animals till officials are posted here,” he added.

The office was opened in 2012 by BJP’s Nadbai MLA Krishnendra Kaur Deepa, to help villagers who travel 15 kilometre to Nadbai tehsildar’s office to get their work done.

Subdivisional magistrate of Nadbai, Vinod Meena, said: “The post of tehsildar is vacant in Lakhanpur. We manage to send a tehsildar twice weekly.”

