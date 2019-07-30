e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019

Rape survivor immolates herself outside Jaipur police station, dies

Jaipur police commissioner Anand Shrivastava said that after examining evidence, they found that the rape charges were untrue.

jaipur Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
In her FIR, the woman alleged that a man took her to a hotel in 2015, offered her drink laced with intoxicant, raped her, filmed the incident and then started blackmailing her to make physical relationship.
In her FIR, the woman alleged that a man took her to a hotel in 2015, offered her drink laced with intoxicant, raped her, filmed the incident and then started blackmailing her to make physical relationship. (Image for representation)

A day after a 35-year-old woman set herself afire outside a police station on Sunday allegedly because of police inaction in a rape case lodged by her on June 5 and died in hospital on Monday, police said her charges were found to be false.

Jaipur police commissioner Anand Shrivastava said that after examining evidence, they found that the rape charges were untrue. “But still we are investigating some more aspects after coming to any final conclusion. We are investigating the call recordings given by the woman to police.”

In her FIR, the woman alleged that a man, Ravindra Singh, took her to a hotel in 2015, offered her drink laced with intoxicant, raped her, filmed the incident and then started blackmailing her to make physical relationship. She said she was raped multiple times at hotels in Udaipur, Delhi, Nainital and Ajmer.

The police officer said her medical examination was done and the statement recorded on June 6.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 09:06 IST

tags
more from jaipur
top news
    trending topics
    Karnataka Floor Test HighlightsCalifornia Gilroy ShootingHappy birthday Sanjay DuttParliament Live
    don't miss