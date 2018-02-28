RTU Kota to install software to prevent plagiarism in research work

The Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) in Kota has decided to install anti-plagiarism software to prevent breach of copyright in Phd and M.Tech research work from the new academic session.

The university took the decision after a rash of complaints.

Controller of Examinations, RTU, Kota, Dr AK Diwedi said the university has decided to install anti-plagiarism software to detect plagiarism in the thesis of Phd and M.Tech as many times portions of theses were found to be copied during scrutiny.

“As per the present arrangement, a research student is asked to get his thesis checked from the institution with which their parent education institution has a tie up before submitting the thesis to RTU,” he said.

“Earlier if 10% plagiarism is found in the thesis of Phd or M.Tech then the student was asked to resubmit his thesis,” he said. That will no longer be the case.

The anti-plagiarism software would be procured before the start of the new academic session from April, he said. The cost of the software will be Rs 5 lakh per annum.

He said that the students have been asked to bring soft data of theses in CDs along with the hardcopies. The anti-plagiarism software will then check whether the contents of the theses match exactly with other content available in any thesis in the world and generate a report.

“If plagiarism is detected then the candidate will be asked to resubmit the thesis,” he said.

Diwedi said that around 5-6 Phd theses and around 300 M.Tech theses were submitted at RTU in 2017 while around 13-to-14 Phd. theses and over 300 M.Tech theses are likely to be submitted this year.