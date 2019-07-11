Woman dies, 9 critical as live wire falls on bus in Rajasthan

A woman was electrocuted and 10 others sustained injuries when a high-tension wire of 11,000 KV electricity line fell on the private bus they were travelling in, around at 9:30 am on Wednesday in Bharatpur, police said.

The private bus runs between Gulpada and Punahana in Haryana via Kaithwara and Amruka in Bharatpur. The incident occurred at village Gulpada under police station Sikri when bus had to start to carry passengers and the live wire of high tension line suddenly fell on bus.

There were around 40 passengers onboard the bus during incident. Eleven passengers were injured by electric shots and the tyre of bus caught fire.

All injured were rushed to Community Health Centre Sikri by ambulance to treatment where nine of them were referred to higher center because their condition is said to be critical.

Nine critical injured were referred to district Rajeev Gandhi hospital of Alwar where 50-year-old Shanti Devi Sharma from Nagar died during the treatment. Police kept body to mortuary for postmortem.

5 injured are in Rajeev Gandhi hospital while family members of three injured took them to private hospital in Alwar.

After incident,locals expressed their anger and blocked Nagar- Pahari state mega highway with protest and shouting slogans against power department. Protesters damaged a ambulance but withdraw protest after convinced by officials.

Police Circle officer of Nagar Devi Shahay Meena said more than half dozen passengers injured due to high tension electric wire fell on bus. Locals staged protest against power department where officials were informed about their demands.

District collector of Bharatpur Dr Arushi Malik reached at the Sikri hospital to see the injured and directed power department’s officials to investigate into the incident.

The compensation rs 5 lakh for family of deceased will be given and the compensation for injured will be proposed on the basis of injuries. We will try to solve the problems of hanging wires in district, Malik said.

Principal Medical officer of Rajeev Gandhi hospital of Alwar Dr Sunil Chauhan said one of injured Shanti Devi died while three critical injured are being referred to Jaipur.

Shri Chand Yadav,65 from Gulpada,Buddi Ram,65,Jasmati,65,Parveena,Aas Mohammad,50 are in Rajeev Gandhi hospital where Aas Mohammad from Nagar is bus driver. Hajari,Nishar,Mufeed,Mazeedan and others are injured.

