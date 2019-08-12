e-paper
Woman, lover found hanging from tree in Ajmer

Farjana and Sanwar went missing on Sunday and their bodies were found hanging from a tree in an isolated area.

jaipur Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:22 IST
Jaipur
The Ajmer police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.
The Ajmer police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.
         

A married woman and her lover were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district on Monday, police said.

Farjana (20) and Sanwar (21), who were relatives and residents of different villages, had left their homes a month ago but returned after some time, Beawar Sadar police station incharge Shamsher Khan said.

The two went missing again on Sunday and their bodies were found hanging from a tree in an isolated area in the morning, Khan said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text)

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 20:22 IST

