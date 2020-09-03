e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Karnataka / Karnataka’s coastal districts likely to receive widespread rains from Sept 3-7: IMD

Karnataka’s coastal districts likely to receive widespread rains from Sept 3-7: IMD

“Monsoon is active over Karnataka. The coastal districts are very likely to receive widespread rain from September 3- 7. Bengaluru city is also very likely to experience rainfall and thundershowers during this period,” CS Patil, Director of IMD Bengaluru said while speaking to news agency ANI.

karnataka Updated: Sep 03, 2020 17:41 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka during the initial days of August received heavy downpour which caused flood like situation and landslides in several regions.
Karnataka during the initial days of August received heavy downpour which caused flood like situation and landslides in several regions. (ANI file photo)
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru on Thursday said that the coastal districts of Karnataka are likely to receive widespread rainfall from September 3 to September 7.

“Monsoon is active over Karnataka. The coastal districts are very likely to receive widespread rain from September 3- 7. Bengaluru city is also very likely to experience rainfall and thundershowers during this period,” CS Patil, Director of IMD Bengaluru said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The weather department has further predicted that heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

Also read: August receives 27 per cent more rainfall, fourth highest in 120 years

Karnataka during the initial days of August received heavy downpour which caused flood like situation and landslides in several regions. Since August 1, more than 80 people lost their lives in rain and flood related incidents. The state government has opened 104 relief camps in which over 3,800 people have been moved so far.

Earlier, the state government announced a emergency relief aid of Rs 50 crore and 10,000 as immediate relief to those affected adding that Rs five lakh was for completely damaged houses and amount for partially damaged houses would be given on the basis of extent of damage.

Meanwhile, researchers from IIT Kharagpur said that Southern India is likely to record maximum increase in extreme rainfall as compared to states in central and northern parts of the country.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

tags
top news
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Will write to Facebook: BJP MLA after social media platform bans his account
Will write to Facebook: BJP MLA after social media platform bans his account
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pak court
Give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pak court
Exercise restraint while reporting on Sushant Singh Rajput case: HC to media
Exercise restraint while reporting on Sushant Singh Rajput case: HC to media
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In