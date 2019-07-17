Pune on my mind: ‘Civil society must work with government to revolutionise school education’

It is well known that school education is the key to all round development of the personality and for the overall welfare of society. However, it is also widely accepted that by and large, schools fall short of meeting these goals. There are many reasons for this state of affairs, and many solutions have been proposed. But the challenge is huge, as the sheer number of schools in India is astronomical.

Role of civil society

We cannot expect the government to be able to deal with the challenge on its own. Civil society has to step in proactively, and work with the government as a partner.

It is with this view that the Shantilal Muttha Foundation (SMF) was founded in 2015, with the vision of ensuring that all children get an education that will help them become caring, responsible and productive citizens. The related mission is to help school systems, schools and teachers, enrich their capacities for fostering the all-round development of children.

SMF inherits the legacy of the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS), which has been working in the fields of disaster response, social development and school education since 1985. Among the educational initiatives of BJS were EDUQIP, an educational quality improvement programme addressing the needs of different stakeholders; a School Assessment & Accreditation system (SAA); and Mulyavardhan, a school-based value education programme. BJS also runs a programme for empowerment of girls.

SMF was started to build on these initiatives and work for large-scale change in the school-education sector in a focused manner. For this purpose, we have well-defined programmes manned by a large in-house team including content developers, teacher trainers, technology developers, monitoring and evaluation staff, programme managers and field coordinators. We also take the help of experts from India and abroad.

Inculcating constitutional values

Our flagship programme is Mulyavardhan, a unique effort to inculcate constitutional values among school-going children through a constructivist and whole-school approach. Evolved over a period of 10 years, Mulyavardhan is aligned to the curriculum aim of fostering democratic citizenship and to specific syllabus outcomes for language and social studies. Structured Mulyavardhan class activities have been developed for Class 1 to 6 and SMF plans to address needs of higher grades soon. Mulyavardhan is currently available in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, English and Konkani. Content has also been developed in Gujarati, Telugu and Kannada.

Maharashtra and Goa

After a review by experts, the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) decided in 2015 to adopt and implement Mulyavardhan in all government-run primary schools of the state. This required organisation of capacity-building programmes on a massive scale. SMF partnered with GoM in this effort by providing Master Trainers (MTs), who built capacities of identified teachers in clusters.

These teachers in turn worked as Mulyavardhan preraks (govt trainers), to conduct capacity-building workshops for other teachers in their respective clusters. In this way, by the end of the last academic year, nearly 1,15,000 primary school teachers across 40,000 primary schools in Maharashtra received training on Mulyavardhan concepts and practices and by September this year, teachers of all government primary schools (nearly 67,000 schools) in the state would be covered.

The Government of Goa (GoG) also decided to implement Mulyavardhan as a government programme, and all the 757 government primary schools in the state have been covered. Around 85 English-medium Convent schools in Goa are also implementing the programme since 2016.

Transformation in children

Responses of stakeholders, observations made by government and SMF officials, and evaluation studies show that Mulyavardhan has led to significant changes in many schools and students. Due to the Mulyavardhan activities, children have become more expressive, responsible and concerned about others. Teacher-student relations have improved and the entire school environment has become more child-friendly and value-based. Many teachers are using the Mulyavardhan pedagogical practices in teaching and learning of regular subjects. These changes give us the confidence to believe that Mulyavardhan can be implemented across India, and has the potential to transform school education.

SMF’s other programmes are Enhancing Civic Engagement (ECE), aimed at developing constructive civic behaviour among the school children; and Whole School Transformation Programme (WSTP) for turning schools into centres of excellence. ECE is adopted by GoG; and WSTP is being run in some schools in Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

We have also recently developed a programme for increasing awareness of middle-school children about issues related to water.

Through all these different initiatives, we hope to bring about fundamental changes in school education in our country. It is going to be a very long and arduous journey but we are determined to stay on our path, overcoming all obstacles.

My earliest memories of Pune

When I came to study for my BCom in 1976, this city’s appeal was in its weather, the greenery, environment, and the people. It is known as the cultural and education capital of the country and what is sowed in Pune reaps across the riches throughout the country.

State of Pune today

Today, this city is a concrete jungle with IT and industries completely filling up the green spaces. It is no longer as green as it used to be.

One change I want to see

This city has the potential to make revolutionary changes and lead the way.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 14:45 IST