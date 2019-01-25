Malayalam film director Priyanandan alleges cow dung attack by RSS workers in Kerala’s Thrissur

Award-winning Malayalam film director Priyanandan alleged he was manhandled and attacked with cow dung by a group of RSS and BJP activists in Kerala’s Thrissur on Friday morning.

He was in the news recently for posting a comment on Facebook about the ongoing agitation in Sabarimala. He was later forced to withdraw the post. The director said he was overpowered by a group of men, who flung cow dung at him and manhandled him when he went out of his house to fetch milk.

“They shouted at me for posting the comment. I can identify the assailants. I suspect RSS-BJP workers were behind the attack,” he said. He was admitted to a hospital and later discharged.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on Priyanandan and asked Thrissur’s police commissioner to arrest his attackers.

“We will not tolerate any attack on people who express their views independently. The Sangh Parivar is trying to introduce north Indian-model attacks here,” he said.

However, BJP general secretary KB Gopalakrishnan said his party has no role in the attack.

Police said they have registered a case and that an investigation is on.

His film Pulijanmam had received the National Award for Best Feature Film in 2006.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 12:07 IST