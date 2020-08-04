e-paper
Home / Kerala / While Covid-19 cases spiral, Kerala gets caught in a turf war it can’t afford

While Covid-19 cases spiral, Kerala gets caught in a turf war it can’t afford

Kerala has seen close to 17,000 Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks.

kerala Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala government has tried to pacify health workers by claiming that the fight against Covid 19 needed a collective effort.
Kerala government has tried to pacify health workers by claiming that the fight against Covid 19 needed a collective effort.(AP Photo)
         

The Kerala government’s decision to hand over virus contact tracing and other related responsibilities to the police has angered state health officials and opposition parties alike even as the state reported 1083 new cases of coronavirus patients on Tuesday.

Earlier primary and secondary contact tracing of Covid-19 patients and marking of containment zones were done by health inspectors and grassroots health workers but now, the task has been handed over to police officers. The government took the decision after a big spurt in positive cases. While it took more than five months for the state to record the first 10,000 cases, the total number of infections galloped past the 27,000-mark in the last two weeks, forcing the government to strengthen virus control measures.

But the opposition parties, the Congress and the BJP, decried the move, saying the government was trying to impose a ‘police raj’ in the name of the pandemic. The Indian Medical Association Kerala chapter and the government medical officers association also criticized the decision. Later, the government made it clear that it was a joint fight against the common enemy and health officials were not slighted.

Kochi police commissioner Vijay Sakhre, who was made the state nodal officer, echoed the view saying all involved in the Coved 19 containment efforts will work together as a single team.

Meanwhile, the state reported 1083 cases on Tuesday taking the virus tally to 27,955. Out of this, 11,450 are active cases and 16,303 have recovered. With three more deaths registered in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the state has gone up to 89. The state capital of Thiruvananthapuram remained worst-affected with one-third of the active cases

'Political absurdity': India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan's new 'political map'
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building 'consensus'
Governor approves CBI probe in Sushant death case amid Bihar-Maharashtra turf war
Massive blast shakes Lebanon's capital Beirut, hundreds injured
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
'Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled': LK Advani on Ram temple event
Ayodhya: At new masjid site, youngsters speak on entire saga | Ground Report
