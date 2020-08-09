e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / 3 Kolkata Durga puja committees to offer drive-in viewing of pandals to tackle Covid-19 crisis

3 Kolkata Durga puja committees to offer drive-in viewing of pandals to tackle Covid-19 crisis

Three Durga puja committees in Kolkata have joined hands to introduce a drive-in ‘darshan’ concept - an arrangement which would allow people to slow down their car to take a look at the pandal and the Durga idol without having to alight from their cars.

kolkata Updated: Aug 09, 2020 12:55 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Kolkata
The office bearer of one of the puja committees said that as maintaining physical distance is mandatory, they had to think of a concept that would avoid crowding near the pandals.
The office bearer of one of the puja committees said that as maintaining physical distance is mandatory, they had to think of a concept that would avoid crowding near the pandals. (HT File Photo )
         

With little more than two months to go for Durga puja, festival committees in the city are brainstorming ways to ensure the safety of pandal-hoppers amid the Covid-19 crisis, while offering them a glimpse of the goddess.

Three Durga puja committees in the city, all crowd- pullers and located within one-km stretch in south Kolkata, have joined hands to introduce a drive-in ‘darshan’ concept - an arrangement which would allow people to slow down their car to take a look at the pandal and the Durga idol without having to alight from their cars.

“As maintaining physical distance is mandatory, we had to think of a concept that would avoid crowding near the pandals. Our patron, Texas-based Mridul Pathak, came up with this drive-in concept during a video conference. Shortly after, we set the ball rolling,” Kapil Dev Pathak, an officer-bearer of Badamtala pujo committee, said.

Sanitiser will be sprayed on the cars before every puja pandal, he said.

“The drive-in route has been mapped in a certain way... Revellers will get to catch a glimpse of the Badamtala puja decoration, before proceeding westwards to 66 Pally, and finally the Nepal Bhattacharya Street Durga Puja at the end of the trail,” Pathak explained.

The organisers have decided to pay tribute to auteur Satyajit Ray this time, he said.

“As this year marks Ray’s birth centenary, we chose Apu trilogy as the theme for the three marquees. Badamtala will portray scenes of ‘Pather Panchali’, 66 Pally of ‘Aparajito’ and Nepal Bhattachaya Street Pujo will depict ‘Apur Sansar’,” he added.

tags
top news
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
IAF night flies Chinook over DBO as PLA ramps up troops in occupied Aksai Chin
From big guns to missiles, India bans import of 101 defence items to boost self reliance
From big guns to missiles, India bans import of 101 defence items to boost self reliance
LIVE: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari deletes Amit Shah Covid-19 test report tweet; MHA says no fresh test conducted yet
LIVE: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari deletes Amit Shah Covid-19 test report tweet; MHA says no fresh test conducted yet
In big boost to farmers, PM Modi launches Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund
In big boost to farmers, PM Modi launches Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund
‘High sounding jargon’: Chidambaram on Rajnath Singh’s announcement
‘High sounding jargon’: Chidambaram on Rajnath Singh’s announcement
‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra’: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case going to CBI
‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra’: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case going to CBI
Expert who investigated Mangaluru accident lists reasons for Kozhikode plane crash
Expert who investigated Mangaluru accident lists reasons for Kozhikode plane crash
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
Kozhikode crash: AI Express employees pay tribute to fallen co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In