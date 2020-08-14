e-paper
60-year-old killed by daughter-in-law's family; 4 held while trying to dispose of body in a taxi

60-year-old killed by daughter-in-law’s family; 4 held while trying to dispose of body in a taxi

Cops have arrested the parents and a relative of the victim’s daughter-in-law and the driver of the taxi in which the body was found.

kolkata Updated: Aug 14, 2020 12:59 IST
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A 60-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by the family members of her daughter-in-law in south-west Kolkata in the early hours of Friday. Police stumbled upon the body, hidden in the boot trunk of a taxi among sacks of vegetables, during a routine checking.

Cops have arrested the parents and a relative of the victim’s daughter-in-law and the driver of the taxi in which the body was found. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had planned to dispose of the body in east Kolkata as the area has large wetlands, canals and creeks and remains desolate.

“The victim, Suja Mani Gayen, used to harass and torture her daughter-in-law Sujata Gayen. The relationship between Suja Mani’s family and Sujata’s parents had gone sour long back,” said a police officer.

Sujata’s parents invited Suja Mani over for dinner under the pretext of discussing their disputes. They hit the victim with a rod and strangulated her.

“During a routine checking, a police patrol unit intercepted the taxi. There were sacks of green vegetables in the boot trunk. The head of a woman with blood stains on it was jutting out. The four were immediately arrested,” said an officer.

