e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Belur Math closes gates for devotees as Covid-19 rages in West Bengal

Belur Math closes gates for devotees as Covid-19 rages in West Bengal

The Secretary of Belur Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Suvirananda said in a video message on Saturday that the Math is being closed for visitors for the second time from August 1.

kolkata Updated: Aug 01, 2020 18:01 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Kolkata
A Math official said the decision was taken after consultations with the district administration following the rise in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal.
A Math official said the decision was taken after consultations with the district administration following the rise in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal.(PTI)
         

Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Saturday announced that entry of devotees will be banned in its premises from August 2 as the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging.

The Secretary of Belur Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Suvirananda said in a video message on Saturday that the Math is being closed for visitors for the second time from August 1.

The sprawling Math complex on the banks of the Hooghly river in Howrah district was kept totally out of bounds for visitors from March 24 when the lockdown was clamped for the first time. The authorities of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, founded by Swami Vivekananda, had thrown open the gates with certain regulations and safety protocols from June 15.

“We are closing the Math and temple for devotees from August 2 till further notice,” Swami Suvirananda said and sought everyone’s cooperation in this regard.

A Math official said the decision was taken after consultations with the district administration following the rise in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, authorities of Tarapith Kali temple, one of the Shakti Peeths in the country, closed down temple premises for devotees from Saturday. It had thrown open the gates from Rath Yatra day on June 23 with all safety protocols in place.

“We had to close down the temple as many devotees were turning up ever since we opened the gates. Despite not allowing many people inside at a time, using sanitiser tunnels and other safety measures we remain concerned about their health,” a temple committee member said.

Also there has been a number of Covid-19 cases in Birbhum district under which Tarapith falls. “Can’t take any risk,” the temple committee member said.

tags
top news
‘Stop the tamasha’: Gehlot appeals to PM Modi, cites increased horse trading ‘rate’
‘Stop the tamasha’: Gehlot appeals to PM Modi, cites increased horse trading ‘rate’
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
CISF issues new social media policy, asks personnel to refrain from criticising govt
CISF issues new social media policy, asks personnel to refrain from criticising govt
‘Ask LG Baijal not to stop it’: Sisodia writes to Amit Shah on allowing hotels, weekly markets
‘Ask LG Baijal not to stop it’: Sisodia writes to Amit Shah on allowing hotels, weekly markets
New Education Policy drops Chinese, after listing it in draft version
New Education Policy drops Chinese, after listing it in draft version
When Afridi and Akhtar came to Nehra’s aid ahead of WC 2011 S/F
When Afridi and Akhtar came to Nehra’s aid ahead of WC 2011 S/F
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In