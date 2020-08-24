Bengal Assembly session to be held in September with Covid-19 norms in place

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 19:11 IST

Amid the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak , a session of the West Bengal Assembly will be held in September with all safety protocols in place, officials and sources from the assembly told news agency PTI.

A senior government official said that Bengal government has sent a proposal for resuming the assembly session from first or second week of September and added that all precautionary measures will be taken during the conduct of the session in view of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

According to the state health department’s bulletin, West Bengal has so far registered over 1,38,000 Covid-19 cases and nearly 2,800 deaths. More than 15 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state till now.

The chamber of the house of the legislative building measures 4,300 sq ft. It is round shaped and has a capacity to accommodate 300 members.

One of the sources in the assembly told PTI that organising the session outdoors rather than inside the legislative building was also under consideration

He added that all necessary precautions will be taken as they were aware about the Covid-19 crisis and media’s presence during the session will be regulated too.

This session of the Bengal assembly is crucial as the state is scheduled to go to elections in 2021.

While chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) enjoys an over-thumping majority in the house, the BJP, due to its far better performance than parties such as the CPM and Congress during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has emerged as the main opposition in West Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)